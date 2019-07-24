Buhari Swears-in Justice Tanko Muhammad As New CJN

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The Presidency in a verified Twitter handle announced that the swearing-in which took place Wednesday inside the Aso Rock Villa.

It would be recalled that Justice Muhammad’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the substantive CJN was confirmed by the Senate last week Wednesday.

Muhammad was acting CJN since January 25 when the immediate past CJN, Walter Onnoghen was suspended from office due to false assets declaration.

On Thursday, July 11, President in a letter, titled, ‘Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria,’ recommended Justice Muahammad for confirmation.

The letter read in part: “In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the President the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate, I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honorable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

