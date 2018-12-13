W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari to Present 2019 Budget to National Assembly Next Wednesday

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, December 13th, 2018


Muyiwa Bamidele, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will next week Wednesday present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

The president made his intention known to the National Assembly through a letter sent to the Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and read on the floor of the green chamber.

To this end the two chambers of the National Assembly will receive President Buhari on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at a joint session.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council has approved the budget for presentation to the lawmakers.

African Examiner’s correspondent reports that an estimate of N8.6trillion is proposed for 2019.

 

