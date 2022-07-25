2023: Group Drum Support For Tinubu, Enugu Guber Candidate, Other APC Flag Bearers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 general election gathers steam, a political pressure group, operating under the banner of Like minds Initiative (LMI), has urged Nigerian Electorate to de- emphasize issue of ethnicity and religion and embrace the ruling All progressive Congress APC presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, saying he has the capacity to change the nation’s narrative for good.

The Association, which has been formally coopted as one of APC’s support groups is a registered body with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), with Headquarters in Nigeria’s capital Territory Abuja, and State Chapters across the country.

It said it remains a firm believer in good governance, and would continue to promote same Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen Sunday in Enugu during its meeting of selected leaders, Enugu State Chapter Coordinator of the group, Hon. Ezeh Tochukwu, Vincent, stated that one of the objectives of (LMI), is to promote good governance at all levels, both in the public and private sector in Nigeria.

According to him, LMI, is also committee in promoting the Societal change through attitudinal reorientation at all levels, adding that the group equally advocate and participate in the promotion of credible elections in Nigeria.

He explained that the resolve by the Association to support Tinubu’s Candidacy and that of the Enugu State gubernatorial Candidate of APC, Chief Uche Nnaji, is born out of the fact that the duo have the capacity to deliver the goods if given the mandate.

He noted that “it is on record that the 2023 APC presidential flag bearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu proved himself when he was the Lagos State governor. He transformed the entire state, uplifted it’s economy, to the effect that it became almost the largest in West African sub region.

“We are talking of a governor who governed Lagos state for some years without the monthly statutory federal allocation, yet, he delivered real democracy dividends to the good people of Lagos state.

“Nigerian Electorate can still recall vividly how the then PDP led federal government under Ex-president Olusengun Obasanjo’s watch bluntly refused releasing the Lagos state federal monthly allocation yet, the then sitting governor, Ahmed Tinubu through the internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was able to provide adequate infrastructural amenities to the people.

“Without sounding sentimental, Tinubu, is a tested and trusted political leader, who has the capacity to transform the entire Nigeria, take the economy to the next level, and above all, he is a detribalized Nigeria, with all the needed leadership experience.

Ezeh, a former APC Youth leader in Nkanu East Council area of the state and Chieftain of the defunct All Nigeria’s people’s party ANPP, said “our focus as a group is to support the APC presidential Candidate, the Enugu State Governorship flag bearer, Chief Nnaji, and every other standard bearers of the party at the national and state, levels.

He added: “in Enugu state, we are supporting the APC gubernatorial Candidate, Chief Nnaji, a renowned Industrialist, who has really impacted on the lives of our people, and has all it takes to wipe away their sufferings occasioned by the PDP bad leadership in the state.

Ezeh, who is equally the South East Zonal Coordinator of LMI, said “God’s willing, and support of the Electorate, if voted into office, Chief Nnaji will change the leadership narrative in Enugu state, by showing PDP what good governance is all about.

“So, we are urging our Nigerian and Enugu teeming electorate to embrace the APC candidates, stressing that the Association is equally disposed to contributing to the Social cultural advancement of Nigeria.