Corruption: FG Again Amends Charges Against Justice Ngwuta

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has amended the charges against a suspended Supreme Court Judge, Sylvester Ngwuta in a Federal High Court Abuja, over alleged professional misconduct.

The new amendment involved allegation that Justice Ngwuta gave false information to the Nigerian Immigration Service concerning his diplomatic passport with the purpose of procuring another one.

Following the raid of his residence by the operatives of DSS on October 8, 2016, Justice Ngwuta is also being accused of money laundering; having in possession illegal and keeping various sums of money including local and foreign currencies, which DSS officials alleged were recovered from him during the raid.

The apex court Judge was also accused of giving various cash sums of money above the statutory threshold to his building contractor for construction of various houses in his home state, Ebonyi State, without due process, such as going through a financial institution.

The Tuesday amendment was first filed in December 2016.

The leading prosecution Counsel, Mrs. Olufemi Fatunde, announced the amendment to the court on Tuesday, as well as read the updated charges to the defendant. Justice Ngwuta has however pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

It would be recalled that the latest count was removed from the charges in March this year.

