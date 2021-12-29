NFF Appoints Portuguese Jose Peseiro As Super Eagles Coach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro, as Super Eagles Head Coach.

NFF announced this in a communique on Wednesday after its National Executive Council meeting.

“After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Mr Gernot Rohr,” the NFF communique read in part.