Despite Defection to APC, Ex-Enugu Governor, Sullivan Chime Still Under Investigation -EFCC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, May 18th, 2017

From Ignatius  Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it is currently investigating some past governors  of South-East  geopolitical zone of Nigeria, including ex- governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu state, who recently crossed to the ruling All Progressive Party (APC).

The agency said no matter how long investigation takes, those found guilty of looting  “this country would not go unpunished.”

Addressing newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ press centre in Enugu,  EFCC Head of Operations Zonal Head, South East,  Mr. Johnson Babalola, said contrary to speculations, Chime is still under investigation over the alleged misappropriation of the N450 million Ex-president Jonathan’s 2015, campaign funds he allegedly collected from Mrs. Deziani Madueke, the former Minister of Petroleum.

Babalola also  hinted  that Mrs. Rita Mba who was also fingered alongside  Chime and some others, is equally under investigation, despite the fact that  she is  accusing the anti graft  agency of compromising with the former governor in the fraud.

The South East EFCC boss explained that criminal cases of such  nature could  linger for a long time  so as to allow for thorough investigation.

His words: “Chime is still under investigation.  Criminal cases don’t have expiring date, the case is still not closed.  Rita has the right to allege that we have compromised.  I want to tell you that she too is still under investigation and I don’t want to say more than that about the case,” Babalola stated.

Babalola who said the aim of the briefing was  to thank journalists  in Enugu for the good job they have  been doing in educating the masses about the happenings in the society; including  activities of the commission,  lamented that crimes and criminality persist in Nigeria  because the people  celebrates those with ill gotten wealth .

He regretted that funding has remained a serious challenge to the Commission in the discharge of its onerous task, because the very people they seem to be fighting are those  holding the purse of the nation  thereby making it difficult for them to execute their jobs.

While absorbing chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu of  all the corruption accusations levelled against him by  the Department of State Security Service, DSS and some  powerful individuals under investigation, Babalola, insisted that the commission’s boss, “is a clean man” adding that the agency will  not  allow Nigeria to rot in corruption.

“The main thing in Nigeria is corruption and insecurity.  The powers that be are against my oga.  He has no skeleton  in his cupboard , and they cannot stop him from carrying out investigation,” he declared.

 

