Despite Defection to APC, Ex-Enugu Governor, Sullivan Chime Still Under Investigation -EFCC

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it is currently investigating some past governors of South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, including ex- governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu state, who recently crossed to the ruling All Progressive Party (APC).

The agency said no matter how long investigation takes, those found guilty of looting “this country would not go unpunished.”

Addressing newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ press centre in Enugu, EFCC Head of Operations Zonal Head, South East, Mr. Johnson Babalola, said contrary to speculations, Chime is still under investigation over the alleged misappropriation of the N450 million Ex-president Jonathan’s 2015, campaign funds he allegedly collected from Mrs. Deziani Madueke, the former Minister of Petroleum.

Babalola also hinted that Mrs. Rita Mba who was also fingered alongside Chime and some others, is equally under investigation, despite the fact that she is accusing the anti graft agency of compromising with the former governor in the fraud.

The South East EFCC boss explained that criminal cases of such nature could linger for a long time so as to allow for thorough investigation.

His words: “Chime is still under investigation. Criminal cases don’t have expiring date, the case is still not closed. Rita has the right to allege that we have compromised. I want to tell you that she too is still under investigation and I don’t want to say more than that about the case,” Babalola stated.

Babalola who said the aim of the briefing was to thank journalists in Enugu for the good job they have been doing in educating the masses about the happenings in the society; including activities of the commission, lamented that crimes and criminality persist in Nigeria because the people celebrates those with ill gotten wealth .

He regretted that funding has remained a serious challenge to the Commission in the discharge of its onerous task, because the very people they seem to be fighting are those holding the purse of the nation thereby making it difficult for them to execute their jobs.

While absorbing chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu of all the corruption accusations levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service, DSS and some powerful individuals under investigation, Babalola, insisted that the commission’s boss, “is a clean man” adding that the agency will not allow Nigeria to rot in corruption.

“The main thing in Nigeria is corruption and insecurity. The powers that be are against my oga. He has no skeleton in his cupboard , and they cannot stop him from carrying out investigation,” he declared.

