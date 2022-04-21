Ondo Chocolates Taking Over European Markets By July

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chocolates produced in Ondo State will storm European markets from July beginning with UK.

The chocolates are produced at the recently-completed Sunshine Chocolate Factory at Alade Idanre in the state.

Managing Director of the Company, Mr Robo Adhuze, stated on Thursday in Akure that export of chocolate bars from Nigeria would increase revenue from non-oil exports.

He said also that adding value to cocoa, a readily-available commodity in Ondo State would boost the state’s economic development.

He said the chocolate bars would be launched in London by the Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. Sarafa Isola.

“The Nigeria High Commissioner to the UK is eager to launch the product in London. He has even invited us to the UK to exhibit our products, but we are waiting to complete all necessary documentation.

“We are the ones slowing things down as we want to ensure a hitch-free exercise otherwise, the launch would have taken place in February or last weekend.

“The launch of the chocolate in London in July will be the precursor to the exportation of our products to the UK.

“This year, we would have our first official export as virtually everything is set. Documentation in Nigeria and in the UK is the only issue we are tackling for now,’’ Adhuze said.

He disclosed that soon after hitting Europe, Ondo State’s chocolates would be exported to Canada and to the U.S.A before end of year

He said that the company’s exploratory team to Canada would return soon and a date would be fixed for the Canada launch, while the U.S.A, would follow in quick succession.

However, the chocolate bars were already on sale in the United States and other parts of the world, though unofficially.