Dino Melaye’s Recall Gains Steam as INEC Receives 6 Bags of Signatures from Kogi West

The petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Nigeria Senate received a major boost on Wednesday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) took delivery of 6 bag-load of signatures from Kogi west senatorial district.

African Examiner gathered that the total signature received is put at about 188,588 out of the 360,098 voters, representing over 52% of registered voters from the senatorial zone.

Senator Melaye’s critics vowed to remove him from the senate citing poor representation and lack of respect for governor of his home state, Yahaya Bello among other issues.

Dino Melaye is not a stranger to controversy. His voice is one of the loudest in the senate backing controversial senate president Bukola Saraki in his feud with the executive branch and some head of government agencies.

However, Senator Melaye has boasted that any attempt to remove him from the senate will fail.

