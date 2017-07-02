Drone Disrupts Flight Operations at Gatwick Airport

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A drone flying close to Gatwick airport has forced closure of the runway and subsequently diversion not less than two flights.

A statement from the airport confirmed: “Due to reports of a drone observation in the vicinity of the airfield, runway operations at Gatwick were suspended between 18:10 BST and 1819 and from 1836 to 1841, resulting in a small number of go-arounds and diverts.

“Operations have resumed and the police continue to investigate” the statement concluded.

Similarly, the airport’s Spokesman said the runway was closed for two short periods of nine minutes and five minutes Sunday evening.

The image maker added that the plane had been sent to Stansted, whilst British Airways said another had gone to Bournemouth.

The Sussex Police are also said to be investigating the incident.

While the diversion lasted, other flights had to circle above the airport as a precaution.

