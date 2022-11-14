Nigerians React As Deloitte Says It Has No Records Of Bola Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More troubles for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), Bola Tinubu, as a popular financial firm, Deloitte denies that the former Lagos state governor was once an employee of the firm.

African Examiner recalls that Tinubu has boasted of a robust accounting background and he had claimed to work in top financial firms like Deloitte among others.

However, according to a statement circulating on social media, the financial firm had stated that the former Lagos State governor was never an employee of the firm and his name was not in the database of the company.

The company disclosed this after some persons made enquiries concerning the stewardship of Tinubu in Deloitte.

This development has generated reactions on Twitter. African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@_weyimi writes: “Deloitte says they have no record of Bola Ahmed tinubu in their system. Why is everything about tinubu uncertain, so many hiccups when it comes to him? I’d like to see festus try to defend this because it’s way too much at this point.”

@MrOdanz writes: “Bola Tinubu doesn’t have any known secondary school classmates. Bola Tinubu doesn’t have any known primary school classmate. Deloitte has denied knowing a Bola Tinubu as their former staff. Everything about this man is a lie. A shady conman contesting for President. God abeg.”

@von_Bismack writes: “So Tinubu never worked for Deloitte. The lies keeps growing bigger. Kpomo boys have a lot of work to do. Chai.”

@peterobi4eva writes: “Deloitte-We have no record of employment of Bola Ahmed Tinubu he didn’t work for us. Festus Keyamo-Tinubu didn’t work for Deloitte but he shared a flat with people that did,he helped them finish up their jobs and he was paid by his flatmates from their Deloitte salaries.”

@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “Even Deloitte has rejected Tinubu. What a board-certified fraud!”

@SavvyRinu writes: “Maybe he was just a consultant for Deloitte and didn’t really work at the company? Or how do we describe this?”

@IkukuomaC writes: “Deloitte has come out to say they don’t know anyone by Bola Ahmed Tinubu,That they don’t have any record about him….Please which Deloitte is Tinubu claiming he worked for.”

@Letter_to_Jack writes: “This FOI request reportedly returned by Deloitte, and signed by Tish Negron confirms that Deloitte has no record of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in their systems. Therefore, they have no employment records for him. What exactly is authentic about Tinubu? I genuinely want to know.”

@novieverest writes: “Look at that document properly, it was gotten from Deloitte on the 20th of September. Do you know when it was posted? 14th of November. That is why most times people do not respond to accusations. David Hundeyin bait Festus Keyamo. Now he will have to keep going to Channels TV.”

@josh_uglyasf writes: “Somebody said Deloitte should search for Amoda Ogunlere that he probably didn’t use Tinubu. Why are you people like this.”

@emmaikumeh writes: “Deloitte has come out to say that Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t work for them,That they don’t have any record about him…. Will @officialABAT

respond to this? @fkeyamo are these also tissues of lies? Defending Tinubu will cost you integrity.”

@n6oflife6 writes: “A man claimed to work at A whole Mobil and Deloitte yet DOES NOT HAVE A SINGLE PICTURE; at his desk, on duty, on assignment, with his colleagues, friends, subordinates, bosses or anywhere to show for it. KEEP DIGGING please.”

@von_Bismack writes: “They will soon deny that Tinubu said he worked for Deloitte. I pity the person that applied for this Tinubu PR. Everywhere is stained with poto poto.”

@Ambrosia_Ijebu writes: “Deloitte said, we have never seen this man before in our life. SORRY TO THIS MAN!”

@Shehusky writes: “Deloitte rejected Tinubu. Claimed he’s never under their employ. Omo Agbado is a monumental fraud.”

@Makavelli275 writes: “Deloitte just declared that Tinubu, never worked with them. It’s over for agbado man, y’all. Retweet aggressively!”

@BethyWrite writes: “Even Deloitte don’t want to Stain their WHITE. Dear Nigerians, according to Deloitte, Mr Bola Tinubu was never their employee. Them Never see am as worker for their office since it’s Existence WONDERS SHALL NEVER END.”