Drug Overdose, Not Poison Killed Senator Adeleke -Coroner Rules

OSUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The inquest recently set up by the Osun State Government to unravel the cause of late Isiaka Adeleke’s death has affirmed that the pioneer Executive Governor of the South West State died due to drug overdose.

In his ruling last Thursday, the Coroner Mr. Olusegun Ayilara, after listening to the testimony of the last of the 15 witnesses invited, announced that the inquest would make its findings public and deliver ruling Monday, May 29, 2017.

Mr. Ayilara in his ruling Tuesday held that the result of the autopsy conducted on the Ede Senator failed to prove that he died due to poison being alleged by the deceased family and his political associates.

Instead, the Coroner confirmed intake of high dose of sedatives and analgesics, specifying that the mode of drugs administration caused aspiration which subsequently led to Senator Adeleke’s death.

It would be recalled that Adeleke died on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Following this, the State Governor Rauf Aregbesola constituted an inquest three weeks ago.

Among the witnesses who appeared before the Coroner were the Chief Medical Director CMD of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Prof. Akeem Lasisi; the nurse who administered drug on the decease, Mr. Alfred Aderibigbe and the pathologist who carried out the autopsy on late Adeleke, Dr. Taiwo Solaja.

The Senator’s family had since condemned the inquest and the accounts by some of the witnesses, describing the exercise as being unprofessional, lopsided and a sham.

The family argued that it was unprofessional for LAUTECH Teaching Hospital CMD to deny them the outcome of the autopsy carried out on the former State Governor.

