Ebonyi University Sacks 63 Lecturers for Sexual Harassment, Extortion, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities of the Ebonyi state University (EBSU), Abakaliki, South- East Nigeria, has shown 63 lecturers of the institution the exit door over various offences, particularly alleged certificate forgeries, extortion and students sexual harassment

It, however, advised the students to always report cases of sexual harassment to the management so that it will look into it, assuring such victims not to be afraid as the authorities will protect them after releasing such information.

The University’s public Relations Officer PRO, Mr. Patrick Itumo confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday in Abakaliki.

He disclose that some of the affected academic staff were adjunct lecturers of the school who have over stayed in the university.

According to him, most of the staff sacked were said to have obtained their West African School Certificate Examination (WAEC) before their First School Leaving Certificate, adding that they were also said to have falsified their age certificates and other relevant credentials.

Itumo, said the sack followed audit report submitted by a committee set up to verify credentials of workers of the institution.

But contrary to the figure announced by the school Spokesman, there were speculation that over 300 persons were affected by the sack.

The PRO insisted that “they are not over 300 as being speculated. As I speak to you, they are 63 in number that has been disengaged”.

“There is this audit report that was brought out from where these people were disengaged, 63 of them. Some of them have age discrepancies in their records. Some people obtained doubtful First school leaving certificates; some obtained their WAEC before their First School Leaving Certificates.

“There are people who should have retired at the age of 65 or 70 years and they are still in service and also some Adjunct Professors who come from various places whose contracts has been reviewed up to five times. As of now, nobody among these people have been reinstated.

He urged students who have suffered sexual harassment to come up with a report to the school authorities for prompt action, promising that the school management will protect such students from victimization.

“Students are encouraged to come up with report of sexual harassment so that the school will look into it. he stated.

“They should talk to the authorities and they will be protected if they are afraid, make an open report on it, they should send message to the VC’s phone, to me or their course adviser they will be protected”.

Our correspondent gathered the development has created fear among both academic and non-academic staff of the ivory tower.

