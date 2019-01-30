W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

EFCC Arraigns Former SGF, Lawal, Ex-NIA DG, Oke Over Misconduct

Wednesday, January 30th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fraud charges against the immediate-past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir Lawal.

Also arraigned before the court are the former Director-General (DG) of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folashade Oke.

The anti-graft agency on Wednesday filed 10 counts against Lawal and five others, including his company, Rholavision Engineering Ltd, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

It however filed four counts against Oke and his wife, before the Federal High Court, in Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in October 2017, sacked Lawal and Oke following a report of investigations by a panel headed by Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, into allegations of fraud leveled against them.

The charges against the duo are coming over 15 months after they were sanctioned by the President. Source:/ The Punch

 

