EFCC Wants UK to Extradite Diezani For Persecution in Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After being frustrated on her failed trial abroad, Nigerian anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called for the extradition of the immediate past Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke from the United Kingdom (UK), so as to commence her prosecution.

EFCC acting Chairman Mr. Ibrahim Magu made the call in Abuja Monday while briefing journalists on the activities of the Commission.

Magu said the EFCC was adequately equipped to successfully prosecute the former Minister who has been accused of mismanaging oil funds to the tune of $20bn.

“There is no court trial. She was being investigated even before I assumed office. So, it has taken so long and it is very unreasonable that she is not being tried there.

“So, we are tired of waiting and that was why I said if you cannot prosecute her, bring her and we will prosecute her. There is no prosecution going on in the UK.

“We are involved in the investigation in this country and outside the country including America and London. I have been there. We have worked and sat together. We cannot wait endlessly. I think three years and above is sufficient for you to take her to court. There is no court process against her in the UK. Nobody is prosecuting her there’’ Magu stressed.

Mr. Magu also affirmed that Mrs. Alison-Madueke is not facing any trial since 2015 she has left Nigeria up till present in UK, thus there was need for making her to remain there, hence the call for her extradition.

The former Minister is being accused of misappropriation of NNPC income; oil subsidy and money laundering.

Already, various courts have in the past through the suits filed by the EFCC has forfeited some of the properties linked to her to the Federal Government (FG).

