African American Female CEO Launches Creative Digital Marketing Agency In Florida

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nickisha Matthews, a fast-rising African American entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 904 Business Solutions, an executive consultancy firm based in Florida, has announced the successful opening of her new creative digital marketing agency, called Creative Business Branding.

The inauguration of Creative Business Branding was disclosed in a statement made available to the media by BlackPR.com and BlackNews.com, owned by Dante Lee International.

The new digital marketing outfit, according to the statement, innovatively specializes in partnering with businesses, non-profit organizations, and other companies nationwide to help them craft custom, trustable business brands through visual and digital communications (graphic designs, social media, marketing, websites).

With a team that has over 20 years of experience, the new digital marketing outfit recognizes the essential component in helping companies and organizations accelerate their growth, profitability, reputation, and market presence by creating unique, likable, and trustable brands (visual and digital communications).

“In Knowing that 95 percent of purchasing decisions are subconscious, Creative Business Branding uses the 4Ps of marketing (Product, Price, Place, and Promotion) in its design and provide a Creatively Branded™ experience”, the statement said.

The company is also poised to help businesses make strategic marketing decisions and incorporate the right elements in their branding practices to improve their conversion rates. Its design process allows clients to take part in every step, while they work as a team with them to produce winning results.

“We’re a full-service creative digital marketing agency that specializes in partnering with small businesses, non-profit organizations, and other companies to establish the credibility of their brand in their industry through creative visual and digital communications.

“Our team offers a range of digital marketing and creative branding services including advertising, social media management, graphic designs, hosting, search engine optimization, mobile application development, website design and development, as well as legal shield services and business VoIP numbers.

We aim to improve the likability and reliability of your business brand with potential clients. By channeling the essence of your company through visual and digital communications, we help you make authentic connections with your customers”, a statement published in its website further explained.

The company said its vision is to develop powerful brand identities for their clients which will resonate with their customers, adding that those in the business world, entrepreneurs, owners of startup businesses, non-profit organization, or other corporate entities, can reach out them for more information or visit them at CreativeBusinessBranding.org.

Notably, its parent body, 904 Business Solutions, which was established in 2015, is a one-stop-shop consultancy for startup businesses nationally. They are known for saving business owners money in the form of time by offering everything from business plans to marketing strategies.

Interestingly, the company has recorded a number of accomplishments which include, its membership of Jacksonville Chamber of Congress, awarded Top Web Designers in 2017-2019 and listed as Top Digital Agency as well as Powerful in Pink Recipient in 2016.