Ekiti Guber 2018: Fayemi Declares Intention to Re-Contest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Governor of Ekiti State and current Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi has declared his interest to re-contest for the Governorship election of his South West State.

Fayemi who was ousted in June 2014 by the incumbent Governor Ayodele Fayose declared his intention Sunday at a news conference at his Isan-Ekiti home, in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Speaking at the conference, the Minister indicated that he was driven by the past impressive records of his administration, in particular, with respect to the State’s workers, retirees and pensioners issues.

Apart from this, the former Governor added that his decision to seek for re-election was to liberate Ekiti from incompetent and dubious hands, as well as to take the State to the level it properly belongs.

In order to formalize his declaration; Dr. Fayemi disclosed that he would still formally submit his letter of intention to the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress APC.

This, he noted would be done as soon as the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC lifts the ban on campaigns on April 15, 2018.

INEC will conduct the next gubernatorial poll in the State on July 14, 2018.

With respect to the purported White Paper which issued on him and placed ban on him from contesting any elective post in the State, the Minister said he was not bothered, saying that the document could not deter him and stop his ambition.

He described the White Paper as a final result of several months of political witch hunt launched against him by his successor. He boasted that the mischief could not pass the test of time.

Fayemi said: “Most of the negative things Fayose and his government said or alleged of me were deliberately concocted out of malice to either malign my character or score cheap political goal; but the truth will always prevail.”

With the Minister’s Sunday declaration, Dr. Fayemi who had previously hosted leaders and many of members of the State’s APC from the 16 Local Government Areas and 177 wards of the State became the 35th aspirants who have so far indicated intention for the Ekiti Governorship election contest.

