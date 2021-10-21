University Don, Decries High Insecurity In South- East, Blames Situation On Bad Leadership

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A renowned political scientist with the University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN), Enugu state, professor Jonah Onuoha, has expressed concern over the current alarming insecurity in the nation, particularly South East Region, blaming the situation on bad governance.

He posited that if nothing is urgently done by the political Actors at the helm of the nation’s Affairs to address the ugly situation which has jeopardized virtually every sectors of the Nigeria’s economy, the acclaimed giant of Africa may soon join league of shattered countries, such as Syria.

Presenting a lead paper at the 8th Annual Conference of Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), South East zone, held at Coal city university Enugu, professor Onuoha, said what is currently happening in the region calls for serious worries among residents.

The university Don, maintained that the poor and anti-human Leadership style of the nation’s political leaders which has done serious harm to the country is capable of igniting an unending crisis in the land, advising them to have a rethink and begin to do the needful before it’s too late.

Speaking on his paper, entitled: ‘The Hunter and the Hunted: Understanding the predatory Nature of the Nigerian State’, the Erudite professor, likened the Nigerian situation to the animal kingdom, where wild animals always take advantage of their natures to devour smaller ones.

According to him, the Nigerian political leaders are now acting as predators to their citizens whom they ought to be protecting and providing for, adding that they have turned the innocent people into prey which they feed on with impunity.

He therefore, warned that if the present development continues unabated, Nigerian political leaders including those in South East may soon experience a drastic action that will heighten tension in the land by the Aggrieved and unemployed youths.

In his speech at the event with the Theme: ‘politics, Security, Economy and the Future of Elections in Nigeria’ the outgone South East Zonal president of NPSA,

Professor Felix Asogwa, said this year’s conference is unique in several ways. It’s unique because this is the first Post Covid – 19 annual conference , having missed last year’s own due to the emergence of the global pandemic.

“It’s also unique because this is the first time a private university is hosting the conference. In the history of NPSA- SE, the hosting has always revolved around the public universities in the zone, therefore, we must equally commend the Authorities of the Coal City University Enugu

Professor Asogwa who is from Enugu State university of science and Technology (ESUT) explained that the Association is an umbrella organization uniting all graduates of political Science working in different fields of human endeavor, especially in various academic institutions.

He stated that the theme of the conference was carefully chosen to reflect emerging centrality of issues of security, and economy in the nation’s body politics and electioneering, expressing the hope that all that were harnessed at the gathering would assist in building a better society in South East political space when deplored.

“The aptness of the theme is not in contention as the greatest challenges in the Nigerian body politics are the issues of security and economy. These issues are in the front burner of the Nigerian political system , given the rising spare of insecurity and economic crisis in all the regions of Nigeria , including the South East” Prof Asogwa noted.

Our Correspondent reports that the body had during its business session, elected professor Jaja Chukwuemeka Nwanegbo of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra state, as the new South East Zonal president, while Dr. Banko Hyginus Okaibe, of ESUT is the new Zonal Secretary.

National president of the Association, professor Hassan Saliu, in his remark, had expressed satisfaction with the South East Chapter of the body in its consistency and pragmatic ways of operation, saying they are always ahead of others.

Highlight of the event was the award of recognitions to Hon. Chinedu Oga, Member Representing Ezza South/ Ikwo federal Constitueny, of Ebonyi State, Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, Chairman, Enugu state Universal Basis Education Board, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, amongst others.























