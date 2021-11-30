W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

‘We Need Saraki, Not Frequent Traveler Seeking Treatment’

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, November 30th, 2021




more

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party from the North-Central zone have endorsed a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, as their presidential candidate in 2023.

Speaking  in Lafia, the leader of the delegation, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, said they needed Saraki and not a President who will be travelling every moment for treatment and spending the country’s resources abroad

He said, “Bukola Saraki is that young breed with wealth of experience at every cadre of governance to restore Nigeria to where we belong.

“We do not need an old man as president who will be travelling every moment for treatment and spending the country’s resources abroad”.



He appealed to other zones in the country who had enjoyed the support of the north-central to do everything within their powers to ensure that they support Saraki in 2023, saying that he has the capacity to take the nation to greater heights.

In his goodwill message, the North- Central Chairman of the PDP, Theophilus Dakarshan, noted that the zone had been instrumental to the emergence of many Presidents  and pleaded for the support of all Nigerians to elect someone from the zone as President in 2023.

Punch

Related Posts


more
            more

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=71352

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us