‘We Need Saraki, Not Frequent Traveler Seeking Treatment’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party from the North-Central zone have endorsed a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, as their presidential candidate in 2023.

Speaking in Lafia, the leader of the delegation, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, said they needed Saraki and not a President who will be travelling every moment for treatment and spending the country’s resources abroad

He said, “Bukola Saraki is that young breed with wealth of experience at every cadre of governance to restore Nigeria to where we belong.

“We do not need an old man as president who will be travelling every moment for treatment and spending the country’s resources abroad”.

He appealed to other zones in the country who had enjoyed the support of the north-central to do everything within their powers to ensure that they support Saraki in 2023, saying that he has the capacity to take the nation to greater heights.

In his goodwill message, the North- Central Chairman of the PDP, Theophilus Dakarshan, noted that the zone had been instrumental to the emergence of many Presidents and pleaded for the support of all Nigerians to elect someone from the zone as President in 2023.

Punch