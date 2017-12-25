Enugu Police Nab Notorious Armed Robbery Gang Suspects

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the 9th mile Division of the Enugu state Police Command on Saturday, smashed a notorious six man armed robbery gang that has been operating in police uniform, as well as specializes in blocking of highways and hijacking of buses with passengers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to AFRICAN EXAMINER in a statement issued Monday, said after the hijacking, the hoodlums “will take the passengers to a secluded portion of the bush, off from the road and rob them.

According to him, “acting on intelligence information while on surveillance patrol of their jurisdiction in the early hours of 24/12/17,the operatives smashed the “six man armed robbery suspects robbing passengers of money, valuables and their belongings.

“During the operations, four of the gang members, dressed in a suspected police uniform were promptly arrested after a gun duel with the operatives that took them off guard and which left them fatally injured while two of the gang members believed also to have been touched by bullets of the operatives escaped the injuries.

The Enugu Police Spokesman, hinted that the suspects had allegedly “in the early hours of 24/12/2017 along 9th mile/Nsukka Expressway by Egede, in Udi Local Government Area of the state, stopped two mass Transit Hiace commercial commuter buses, believed to be coming from Lagos and heading to Otukpo Benue state and diverted them to another bush road where they robbed the passengers before the operatives swooped on them.

“The arrested fatally injured Armed robbery suspects later gave their names as Kenneth Eze, Ojobo Ude, Emeka Eze and Sunday Ugwu.

Amarizu said “they claimed that they hail from Obollo Afor in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state. Items recovered from the suspects include three locally made guns, nine GSM Phones belonging to the victims.

“Meanwhile, the operatives have intensified manhunt on the fleeing injured members of the gang, while members of the public particularly hospital operators have been directed to watch out for any one with injuries suspected to be of gunshots to report promptly to a nearby police station for prompt necessary action” the PPRO stated.

