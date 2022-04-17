Presidency Reacts To Gov Wike’s Criticism Of Pardon Granted To Nyame, Dariye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, has slammed Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, for condemning the state pardon granted to Joshua Dariye, former governor of Plateau, and Jolly Nyame, former governor of Taraba.

African Examiner recalls that on Thursday, the council of state pardoned 159 inmates and the two former governors and it could be recalled that Nyame was sentenced to a 12-year jail term for misappropriating N1.64 billion during his tenure as governor of Taraba, while Dariye was on 10 years imprisonment for N1.126 billion fraud.

Reacting to this development, Wike stated that the pardon granted to the two former governors was a “disservice” to the judiciary.

According to the Rivers State governor, the two former governors were granted pardons so that they can assist the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

Reacting to this, Shehu stated that Wike does not have the “moral justification” to condemn the decision since he was not at the council of state meeting despite being invited.

According to Shehu, Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers deputy governor, who attended the meeting virtually, switched off her camera and it was difficult to determine if she followed the meeting or walked away.

“I do not see the moral justification for Governor Wike’s criticism of the decision of the government to pardon Governors Dariye and Nyame at a meeting to which he was duly invited but did not attend,” Shehu said in a series of tweets.

“The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, who joined the Council of State meeting virtually, switched off her camera, so it was difficult to determine whether she sat behind the dark screen or just walked away after first joining.”