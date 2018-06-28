Everton Striker, Wayne Rooney Signs for DC United

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Everton striker Wayne Rooney has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Major League Soccer club DC United.

Everton and DC United made this announcement simultaneously Thursday afternoon.

The former Manchester United striker will officially complete his move when the US mid-season transfer window opens July 10.

There is no transfer fee, but it is understood that DC United have agreed a compensation package with the Toffees.

The deal is said to worth £10m – meaning he becomes the highest paid player in DC United’s history.

Rooney, 32, will make his debut when the club open their new 20,000-capacity Audi Field Stadium July 14.

“Moving to America and MLS fulfils another career ambition for me,” Rooney told the club website.

“I have the hunger to be a success here and will give DC 100% – as I have always done for every team I have ever played for. Now I can’t wait to get on the pitch in a United shirt and join my new teammates to bring success to this club.”

The Manchester United and England’s record goalscorer agreed a deal in principle last month but was undecided about leaving Everton halfway through his two-year contract.

He will leave the Premier League as its second highest goalscorer with 208 goals, advanced only by Alan Shearer (260).

