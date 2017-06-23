W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex-Chelsea Player, Mohamed Salah Joins Liverpool in £34m Transfer Deal

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Friday, June 23rd, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool have signed (£34m) transfer deal with the Roma’s former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah.

The 25-year-old Egyptian who signed a five-year deal has been a prime target of Manager Jurgen Klopp.

He almost joined Liverpool from Basle in 2014 before moving to Chelsea.

Speaking on the deal, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “He has the perfect mix of experience and potential – this is a really exciting signing for us.

“I have followed him since he emerged at Basle and he has matured into a really good player.

“His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat and we are already strong in this area. I like that we will make it even more competitive.”

Salah will wear the number 11 shirt, with Roberto Firmino moving to number nine.

The player was a key figure as Roma finished second in Serie A last season, having scored 15 goals in 31 league appearances.

 

