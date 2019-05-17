Exclusive: Okorocha’s Kinsmen Move to Drag Him to Court Over Land Grabbing, Neglect

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu(AFRICAN Examiner) – Two communities in Ideato local government area of Imo state, South- East Nigeria, have concluded plans to drag the outgoing governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to court over alleged gabbing of their lands without compensation.

The two communities, Umuchima and Obiohia, which are neighbours to Okorocha’s home town, Ogboko, are accusing the governor of forcefully using government intimidation to acquire their lands spanning into hundreds of hectares without paying them any compensation.

A source from one of the community, who craved anonymity for fear of the unknown, told our correspondent that Okorocha, forcefully grabbed the said massive hectares of land which he used in building his personal commercial structures, including his Private University, the ‘Eastern palm’ university’ which commenced operation about two years ago

According to the Source, “we are just waiting patiently for Okorocha to quit office, so that we can go to court to ask for the return of our land which he used state government might to forcefully take from us, even without any compensation.

In another development, the governor has come under serious attack by his kinsmen in his Ideato South council area for allegedly neglecting them in the past eight years he took over mantle of leadership of the state. (2011- 2019)

Addressing a press conference Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, a community leader, Chief Tony Mbaegbu, alleged that the people of the local government council lacked social infrastructure such as good road, potable water, electricity, medical facilities among others, accusing the governor of being unfair to the people of the area.

“While it is true that you are our son and brother, it is instructive that we make it abundantly clear to you that you dealt so treacherously with us, such that you kept the entire Ideato south in perpetual darkness.

“No electricity in the entire local government for your eight years tenure, which is rounding off in few days.

“A trip to Ideato south from all angles of the state is usually a tale of ruination, trepidation and outright neglect, with the exception of your last-minute fire brigade approach to road construction within your immediate community of Ogboko. Hence, virtually all the major entrances leading to Ideato North/South are in decay.

“Therefore, we plead that you do not break the bridge or unduly create enmity between our local government and the incoming administration such that it will become difficult for us to establish the needed good working relationship for the benefits of our neglected communities, even when we have you as our brother and governor of the state for eight years with little or nothing to show for it.”

