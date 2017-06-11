Fayose Declares Monday Public Holiday to Mark June 12 Anniversary

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared tomorrow, Monday, June 12, 2017 as Public Holiday to mark the 24th year of the June 12

In a statement issued on Sunday, the governor said it was in the spirit of a united Southwest States and the Yoruba nation agenda to speak with one voice at all times.

Governor Fayose, who made the declaration in a state broadcast, noted that his action was in line with the united spirit of the Yoruba nation.

According to him, his administration is taking the step for the first time to align with other South west states that had done the same, noting that “the interest of the people being represented supersedes political or economic interests.”

He said, “we will continue to represent the interest of our people in line with proper collaboration and unity of purpose of the South Western states.”

Fayose noted that the struggle for June 12 will continue and be passed on to the next generation until it is recognised nationally.

