Finance Minister, Adeosun Elected AFREXIMBANK Chairperson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has just been elected the Chairperson, the board of the African Export-Import Bank.

Mrs. Adeosun was elected during the Annual General Meeting AGM of AFREXIMBANK which held in Abuja Saturday. AFREXIMBANK is marking its 25th anniversary, with meeting in Abuja.

The Minister succeeded the immediate past chairman of the Bank and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Rwanda, Ndagijimana Uzziel.

The tenure of the office is one year.

Mrs. Adeosun has in the last one week embroiled in alleged forged NYSC exemption certificate.

