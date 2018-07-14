W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Finance Minister, Adeosun Elected AFREXIMBANK Chairperson

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, July 14th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has just been elected the Chairperson, the board of the African Export-Import Bank.

Mrs. Adeosun was elected during the Annual General Meeting AGM of AFREXIMBANK which held in Abuja Saturday. AFREXIMBANK is marking its 25th anniversary, with meeting in Abuja.

The Minister succeeded the immediate past chairman of the Bank and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Rwanda, Ndagijimana Uzziel.

The tenure of the office is one year.

Mrs. Adeosun has in the last one week embroiled in alleged forged NYSC exemption certificate.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44928

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/finance-minister-adeosun-elected-afreximbank-chairperson/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts