BREAKING: Akpabio Defeats Yari, Elected New Senate President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the new President of the Senate.

He trounced Senator Abdul’aziz Yari to emerge the new Senate President on Tuesday.

The former Akwa Ibom governor was elected as President of the 10th Senate after scoring 63 votes defeating Senator Yari who scored 46 votes.





