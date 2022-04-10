Nigerians Skeptical As Pastor Tunde Bakare Declares Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that popular pastor, Tunde Bakare has declared his presidential ambition come 2023 has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that Pastor Bakare, in a speech he delivered at a virtual meeting on Saturday, claimed to be the best person to lead the nation from 2023.

“Against the backdrop of the prevailing state of the nation, we need a leader who can reconcile grievous historical and current differences, reintegrate the

various ethnic and religious constituent parts into true nationhood, and

rebuild the broken walls of federalism while maximising Nigeria’s diverse geo-economic potential,” he had said.

“This brings me to the brand, PTB. PTB is currently an acronym for Pastor ‘Tunde Bakare. The PTB brand is the rallying point for ‘Project 16.’

“Nevertheless, Project 16 is not just about me. It is not about the presidential ambition of any man. In any case, I do not have a self-generated ambition. What I do have is a vision of a New Nigeria that was birthed in me from childhood and an honest aspiration to serve as the sixteenth president of my beloved nation, Nigeria.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to react to this news. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@UchePOkoye writes: “Pastor Tunde Bakare is a chaotic human!”

@theonly1acre writes: “If Tunde Bakare becomes President as par No. 16, be rest assured he will change Nigeria’s name to UAR. Still don’t know how his church,Latter Rain Assembly became Citadel Global Community Church.. Merchandising Politcal Pastor. False Prophet.”

@ChinazaAwadike writes: “Pastor Tunde Bakare the No #16 He was born for this purpose to contest under his church party. 2023 no go easy. Be like na only me never declare ohh. You people should pressure me na.”

@Ekwulu writes: “ Sometimes l wonder if Tunde Bakare is a real Pastor or a Political Pastor.”

@DeleFarotimi writes: “Tunde Bakare is a penterascal paslitician with a pulpit from where he spews genocidal dangerous lies.”

@RealOlaudah writes: “Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church recently spoke through his hat while preaching a sermon. “