FirstBank Announces Winners of its Visa Gold Card Promo

Photo: R-L: Ehimika Ivbuobe, Business Manager, FirstBank; Bello, Hadizat Esohe, winner of the FirstBank Visa Gold Card World Cup Promo; Bello Mohammed, winner’s son and Erhunwunse Osarumwense, Relationship Manager, FirstBank.

…Winners to Watch 2018 World Cup Live in Russia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria Limited in partnership with Visa International has announced the emergence of two lucky winners, Mrs. Hadizat Bello and Mr. Ado Ibrahim Idris, in the just concluded FirstBank Visa Gold card issuance and usage promo.

The promo draw took place on May 4, 2018 at FirstBank’s Head office in Marina, Lagos State and the winners along with their partners will be going on a 5 day all-expense paid trip to Russia to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The elated winners thanked the Bank profusely for the opportunity given to enjoy 2018 World cup matches live in Russia. The Group Head, E-Business Group, Mr. Chuma Ezirim, in his response commended the winners for trusting and using the FirstBank Visa Gold Card for their transactions.

“FirstBank is committed to ensuring ease, convenience and security in banking transactions for all its customers and our Visa Gold Card is accepted globally and gives our customers global privileges and benefits, discounts and rewards at choice hospitality centers worldwide, among other extensive benefits”, he stated. Mr. Ezirim urged the winners to enjoy their time in Russia and continue to transact with their FirstBank Visa Gold Card.

The FirstBank Visa Gold card is an international premium credit card, issued in partnership with Visa International. It is accepted for payment at over 29 million partner locations and enabled for cash withdrawals at over 1.8 million ATMs in over 200 countries and territories worldwide, wherever the Visa logo is displayed.

The card can be made available in 24 hours with instant PIN selection and the Bank enjoins present and prospective customers to visit the nearest FirstBank branch today to pick their FirstBank Visa Gold Card.

