FirstBank Appoints Abdullahi Ibrahim as Executive Director

Photo caption: Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s most valuable banking brand and foremost financial institution, today announced the appointment of Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim as an Executive Director. Prior to this appointment, Abdullahi was the Bank’s Group Executive, Retail Banking North.

Mr. Ibrahim’s appointment is in sync with FirstBank’s strong corporate governance credentials and best practice, ensuring that there is balance of knowledge, judgment and experience at the highest decision making organ of the Bank. This corporate governance posture has won the Bank much respect and recognition both locally and internationally.

Abdullahi Ibrahim was appointed Group Executive, Retail Banking North in January 2016. He was previously Group Executive, Technology and Services overseeing the Bank’s Information Technology and Services Functions. He also served as Group Executive Retail banking North from December 2012 up until his appointment as Group Executive, Technology and Services. He was the pioneer Group Head, Manufacturing Group in the erstwhile Institutional Banking Group of the Bank.

He had served as Business Development Manager in the Bank with responsibilities across Consumer, Retail, Commercial and wholesale banking segments, as well as the Group Head, Multinationals in the erstwhile Corporate Banking Directorate. Abdullah’s banking experience spans over 25 years and cuts across investment, wholesale and commercial banking as well as banking operations. His proven ingenuity in these areas is brought to bear on the Bank’s Retail Banking services.

Prior to joining FirstBank, he was Area Manager and subsequently Group Head, Telecommunications, Information Technology and Transport Group in Corporate Banking at the then NAL Merchant Bank. He also worked at United Bank Africa where he left in 2001 as a Senior Manager in Corporate and Consumer Banking. Abdullahi is an Honorary Senior Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) and an Alumni of Lagos Business School (Advanced Management Program). He is also a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD). He is married with children and loves reading, photography and horse riding

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Subsidiaries, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan stated that the appointment of Abdullahi embodies the rich succession planning tradition which the Bank is known for and the strict adherence to corporate governance in its Board appointments. “Abdullahi has been an integral part of the Bank’s success story through the years and I am confident that his appointment will further strengthen and position the Bank in realizing its ongoing growth strategy”.

