Souvenirs: TB Joshua’s Burial Brings Business Opportunities To Ikotun Residents

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, July 10th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The burial rites of  Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, Founder,  Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) which began on Monday July 5 to July 9, 2021, brought business opportunities to  residents of Ikotun, location of  the church.

The prophet, popularly called TB Joshua, who died June 5 at age 57 was an idol of sort in the area with his pronounced controversial miracles that attracted the world to him.

Joshua was interred on Friday, July 9, 2021.

African Examiner reports that residents of the church area virtually turned their house into cottage manufacturing outfits.

Many went into producing various TB Joshua’s branded souvenirs to make  a living from the man who fed them while he was alive even in death.

People in the area crafted TB Joshua’s branded bangles,  face  caps, printed shirts, cell phone covers, mufflers and belts that they sold to visitors and worshippers.

The turnkey businesses that sprung up in the area because of the funeral rites sold like wild fire as everyone wanted to identify with the prophet.

Mrs Yewande Oladapo, a headgear maker, said that knowing the popularity of TB Joshua and his large followers,  anything branded with his portrait would be easily sold.



The craft maker who used a combination of calico material and leather to make items such as mufflers, bangles and brackets with the prophet’s image engraved, said  she had made good profit within three days.

According to her, this is well above what she makes  in her headgear shop in two months.

“The prophet is a known brand;  anything done in his name and image is commercial asset and its marketing value is next to none,” she said.

Mr Eugene  Obinna-Ohalee, a printer who printed stickers branded with the prophet’s image, said that he had made over 100 per cent profit from his sales since Monday.

The printer whose item goes for N200.00 per one,  said  that he would continue in it till the end of August, to take advantage of the trend.

Our correspondent reports that items of different types bearing the prophet’s image were displayed and purchased by all and sundry to associate with the event.

In some of the adjoining streets  to the Synagogue, wearing of items branded with TB Joshua  guaranteed one’s easy access as those without them were  asked to go back.(NAN)

