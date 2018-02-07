Fulani Herdsmen Kill SARS Boss in Oyo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed the Officer-in-charge of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Saki, Oyo State.

The officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), whose name was not disclosed by the Command, was said to have been macheted to death by the suspected Fulani herdsmen during an operation in a forest around Saki-Ogboro Road in Oke Ogun.

The incident is coming barely two weeks after the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, and other top officers held a stakeholders meeting to address crises between farmers and herdsmen./The Nation

Please follow and like us: