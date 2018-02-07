W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Fulani Herdsmen Kill SARS Boss in Oyo

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, February 7th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed the Officer-in-charge of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Saki, Oyo State.

The officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), whose name was not disclosed by the Command, was said to have been macheted to death by the suspected Fulani herdsmen during an operation in a forest around Saki-Ogboro Road in Oke Ogun.

The incident is coming barely two weeks after the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, and other top officers held a stakeholders meeting to address crises between farmers and herdsmen./The Nation

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42589

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/fulani-herdsmen-kill-sars-boss-in-oyo/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement

OPAN



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts