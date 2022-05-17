Sit-At-Home: Hoodlums Set LGA Secretariat, Magistrate Court On Fire In Anambra

(African examiner) – Barely 24 Hours after unknown gun men killed a police man in Aguata Council area of Anambra State, the Headquarters of Idemili North Local Government Area of the State situated at Ogidi, Anambra state was in the early hours of Monday, 16th, May 2022 set on fire by unknown hoodlums.

It was learnt that the Magistrate Court situated within the Council Secretariat as well as the office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC were equally touched by the fire disaster which occurred6 in the early hours of Tuesday.

The early arrival of security Operatives and the locals assisted in containing the inferno which was aimed at razing the entire building

Though, the intervention of the security men helped in containing the fire, but parts of the building and the operational vehicles parked in the premises were completely burnt.

The State Police public Relations officer PPRO Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the attack but said the intention of the yet to be identified arsonists weren’t fulfilled as their men were quickly drafted to the area to contain the situation and save the buildings from being completely burnt down.

The Anambra police Spokesman the said “Yes, there was an attack at the council secretariat in the early hours of Monday and our men were quickly drafted to the scene.

“Right now, the fire has been put off, and calm restored to the area.” he stated.

African Examiner reports that Anambra and Imo State have been under serious attack by unknown gun men who have been wrecking serious havoc in both States.