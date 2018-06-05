Governor Umahi Effects Minor Cabinet Reshuffle in Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, on Tuesday effected a minor cabinet reshuffle that saw three commissioners in his cabinet swapping positions.

Dr Hyginus Nwokwu., Secretary to the State Government (SSG) made this known in a statement in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Nwokwu disclosed that Chief Sabinus Nwankwagu, Former Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution is the new Commissioner for Education.

He said Prof. John Eke, former Commissioner for Education is presently the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Housing.

Chief Sunday Inyima, former Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Housing, has been moved to Ministry of Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Nwokwu said the new designations take effect from June 5 as all handing over should be completed within two weeks from the date.

He directed permanent secretaries or most senior directors to take over the affairs of the affected ministries until the handover exercises were completed.

“Accept the assurances of governor’s best regards as he diligently takes effective responsibilities of the duties and challenges of your new offices,” he said. (NAN).

