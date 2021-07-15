Namdi Kanu’s Lawyer Speaks On How IPOB Leader Was Chained To The Floor In Kenya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has alleged that his client was chained to the floor at a private detention center when he was arrested in Kenya.

Speaking on Kanu’s ordeal in Kenya and how Kanu ended up in Nigeria, Ejimakor, in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that the IPOB leader, who is currently in DSS custody, stated that he was blindfolded and flown to Abuja on a private jet on Sunday, June 27th, 2021 from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, and that he was the only passenger onboard.

Ejimakor disclosed that he met with Kanu at the DSS headquarters in Abuja and that the IPOB leader stated that he was driven to the airport tarmac “very close to the plane without passing through the airport immigration”.

“Kanu was in point of fact tortured and subjected to untold inhuman treatment in Kenya. He said his abductors disclosed to him that they abducted him at the behest of the Nigerian government,” Ejimakor said.

On whether Kanu had an idea of why he was abducted, the lawyer stated: “The people never said much on that score except that they were told he was a Nigerian terrorist linked to the Islamic terrorists in Kenya. But after they discovered his true identity, they tended to treat him less badly.”

According to Ejimakor, no warrant of arrest “was shown to Kanu or even mentioned to him”.

“And for the eight days he was held incommunicado, nothing of presenting him before a court or transferring him to an official detention facility was ever mentioned. He was held in a nondescript private facility and chained to a bare floor,” he said.

At the DSS office, the lawyer stated that Kanu was interviewed for the first time “in my presence by three DSS officers”.

“The interview was revealing as it contained certain new allegations that were never heard of before. But they all relate to his status as the leader of IPOB,” he added.

Ejimakor disclosed that irrespective what the IPOB leader had gone through, he was in high spirits and “looked forward to overcoming the extraordinary rendition that brought him to Nigeria”.

He added: “In my opinion, before any court can subject Kanu to trial, it has to first conduct a trial within a trial on the grievous incident that forced Kanu to leave Nigeria and the equally grievous incident that forced him back to Nigeria.

“No court of law, conscience and equity will overlook those two incidents and proceed to trial.”























