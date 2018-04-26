Europa: Griezmann Late Equaliser Gives Atletico Advantage Over Arsenal

Photo: Antoine Griezmann celebrates late equaliser against Arsenal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A late equaliser from French striker Antoine Griezmann gave 10-man Atletico Madrid a precious away-goal advantage over Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final at the Emirates.

A night which looked like Arsenal’s ended with a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Arsenal were given a huge boost after 10 minutes when Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko was sent off for stamping on Alexandre Lacazette’s foot.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was also sent to the stands for his furious reaction to the decision.

Arsenal missed a number of clear chances before Lacazette broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, heading Jack Wilshere’s cross down into the corner to put the home side in front.

Atletico seized back the initiative in the 82nd minute, however, when Griezmann sped past Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny.

The Frenchman collected his rebounded shot off keeper David Ospina and calmly lifted the ball into the roof of the net.

The teams head back to Madrid for the second leg next week when Atletico, second in Spain’s La Liga, should have talismanic striker Diego Costa back in their line-up. (Reuters/NAN)

