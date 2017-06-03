W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunmen Attack Rivers Community, Kill 14 People

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, June 3rd, 2017

More than 14 people were feared dead and many others injured Friday in Sime community, a suburb of Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State after unknown gunmen invaded the area.

Six people were also reportedly abducted in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

Many people were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries during the operation that crippled the area.

The invaded Sime community is the hometown of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant, Hon. Jacobson Mbina who had raised alarm recently over security in the area.

The Nation

