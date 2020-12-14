W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

COVID-19: Nigeria Reports 418 New Cases As Total Hits 73,175

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, December 14th, 2020



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 418 new cases of COVID-19  in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its verified website on Sunday.

It said the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The health agency said that Lagos State topped the chart with 113 new infections followed by FCT, Abia and Kaduna with 86, 47 and 39 cases respectively.

Others were Rivers-27, Katsina-22, Benue-14, Oyo-13, Kano-12, Enugu-8, Edo-7, Imo-7, Bauchi-6, Ebonyi-6, Ogun-6, Ondo-4 and Nasarawa-1.

The NCDC also stated that 240 patients had recovered and had been discharged in the last 24 hours.

“Our discharges today include 74 recoveries in Kaduna State, 49 in Lagos State, 29 in Abia State and 20 in Plateau State, managed in line with guidelines,” it said.

The health agency, which said three additional coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, added that the new infections brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 73,175.

