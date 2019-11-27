W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunmen Kidnap Abuja Traditional Ruler

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, November 27th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Alhaji Ibrahim Pada, a third-class traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rubochi, SP Michael Ada, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, said the traditional ruler was abducted at his resident on Tuesday.

“We received information that gunmen at midnight stormed the residence of the chief of Rubochi and took him to unknown destination,” he said.

He said on receiving the information, the command immediately formed a search-and-rescue team which is now working to rescue the traditional ruler unhurt.

He added that the command would update members of the public on developments on the issue.

Mr Madaki Dogara, a resident of the community, who also confirmed the incident, said it happened around 1.30 a.m. last night.

He alleged that the gunmen, who wore army camouflage in their numbers and carried sophisticated weapons, shot sporadically in the air before whisking away the chief.

According to him, two children belonging to the traditional ruler were seriously injured in the ensued confusion.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50031

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/gunmen-kidnap-abuja-traditional-ruler/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts