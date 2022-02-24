(Breaking) : Buhari Arrives Nasarawa On 2-Day Official Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on a two day state visit.

The President, who came in helicopter 5N-FG2 arrived about 10 am at the Nasarawa State airport, Lafia.

On ground to receive President Buhari are the host governor, Abdulahi Sule, the governors of Kogi and Kebbi states, Yahaya Bello and Atiku Bagudu respectively as well as the deputy governor of Benue state among others.

Some of the projects to be commissioned are the new Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, building and a mini power transmission station.