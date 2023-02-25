Russian Brutal Invasion Of Ukraine Has Disrupted Education Of 5.7m Children – Sherif

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW), Yasmine Sherif has said that ongoing brutal war launched against Ukraine by Russia, has disrupted the education of 5.7 million children have had their education disrupted, with no end in sight.

ECW is the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises. The organization supports quality education outcomes for refugee, internally displaced and other crisis-affected girls and boys, so no one is left behind.

It also works through the multilateral system to both increase the speed of responses in crises and connect immediate relief and longer-term interventions through multi-year programming. ECW equally collaborates with governments, public and private donors, UN agencies, civil society organizations, and other humanitarian and development aid actors to increase efficiencies and end siloed responses.

Sherif disclosed this in her statement marking 365 Days of War in Ukraine. She noted that through the illegal act of aggression, over 450 children have been killed and another 900 injured.

She added that the shelling and bombing has damaged 3,000 educational institutions, and completely destroyed 420 schools and learning centers.

“Today with heavy hearts we mark 365 days of a brutal against Ukraine. Why waging a war and leaving a legacy of so much suffering? This is not leadership. It is a violation of International Humanitarian Law and the UN Charter, deliberately and systematically attacking human beings and therewith their human rights.

“Attacks on schools, hospitals and other vital infrastructure are senseless, cruel and inhumane. Why is it so difficult to grasp the basic imperative that every girl and every boy impacted by this war is entitled to safe and protective learning environments? They cannot and must not be targets. These innocent children are entitled to experience hope”, she said.

According to her, in all an estimated 2 million children have been forced to flee their homes in Ukraine, with the war creating seismic ripple effects across the globe.

The director also pointed out that in Africa, food price increases are forcing children to go to school hungry, in Europe and North America energy price spikes and inflation are creating growing economic uncertainty, and across the world, resources are diverted from essential services such as education, healthcare and humanitarian relief for forgotten crises in places like the Sahel.

“The girls and boys of Ukraine are not alone. Worldwide, the number of children in high-intensity conflict zones has grown in recent years to a total of 230 million. This is more than the total populations of the Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom combined.

“We live in a shameful era of human history. We have mismanaged the earth and humankind. The war against Ukraine indicates that we are nowhere close towards greater humanity and decency, peace and security”, she further explained.

Sherif also observed that with a quality education fit for the 21st Century, we need an education for all that provides proficiency in reading and mathematical skills, psycho-social and mental health services to children and adolescents traumatized by war and disasters.

She also harped on the need to have social-emotional skills to advance social cohesion, critical thinking to question harmful practices and poor governance, empathy to feel for their neighbors, society and the world, and an education that encourages an unstoppable will and confidence to change the destiny of our world. Nothing less will do.

“Today, we honor the students, their parents, their teachers and school administration in Ukraine, as well as those in sub-Saharan African, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. May they be the ones that one day turn the tide”, she stressed.