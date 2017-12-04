Homecoming: Iworiso-Markson Visits Kinsmen, Lauds them for their Support to Dickson

….solicit their blessings and support to deliver in his new assignment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Opume community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State has been commended for their continuous support to the restoration government of Governor Seriake Dickson.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson gave the commendation at the weekend when he met With the paramount Ruler of the community, King A.J Turner and the council of chiefs.

Iworiso-Markson who is a proud son of Opume had gone to formally present himself to the community following his recent appointment as a commissioner, and to solicit their blessing and support to him and the government.

He said the present administration is fully committed to bringing more developmental project to the area and assured them that despite the economic hardship, it will still deliver on its promises.

“I have come to see you today to appreciate all of you my leaders and chiefs for the support you have given to this government which is your government. ‎I am most delighted that you all came out to honour me including His Highness the Obigbomikimiki 1.

“This meeting that is at my instance is a simple one.. First I have come to thank you like I said earlier for all your support and encouragement to this govern‎ment and formally inform you that Gov.. Dickson has graciously appointed me as a commissioner.

“This is a higher responsibility and a greater call to service. I cannot do it alone. So I need you all to guide me and encourage me so that I can succeed. Because if I succeed Opume will succeed, Ogbia will succeed and Bayelsa will also succeed.

“I want to assure you that the restoration government is aware of its responsibility to you. So we will not fail. His Excellency has the passion to develop our communities, so working closely with you we will do a lot” he said.

Earlier the Chairman of the Opume Council of Chiefs, Chief Egesi Alfred-Eto lauded Iworiso-Markson‎ for considering it worthy to meet with them, saying that shows his level of humility which he added is a virtue that is rare among most public office holders.

On his part, the paramount ruler of the community, King A.J Turner advised Iworiso-Markson to do his best to see to the development of the community and also urged him to open his doors for easy access to him.

High point of the‎ event was the offering of special prayers for the divine intervention of the almighty to grant the commissioner the wisdom to excel in his new office.

