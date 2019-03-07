W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

I Will Do More In My Second Term –Buhari

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, March 7th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his re-election, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to work harder to consolidate on providing security, improving the economy, creating jobs, fighting corruption and upgrading infrastructure.

Speaking at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday when he received the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, on a courtesy visit, President Buhari said:

“This is my last lap. I will try and work even harder than I have done. I assure you that I will not let you down. I pray that my best will be good enough.”

The President, who thanked members of the ACF for their consistent and dogged support, said he remained appreciative of their goodwill.

 

