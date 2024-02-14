18 Shops Destroyed By Lagos Tanker Explosion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 18 shops were confirmed to have been destroyed in a gas explosion that happened at Agbado Road in the Toyin area of Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State late on Tuesday.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, stated this in a statement issued to the press on Wednesday.

The African Examiner writes that a yet-to-be-ascertained number of shops with goods were damaged in the fire that happened after a gas tanker caught fire in the area.

Speaking concerning the development, Adeseye stated that the explosion was caused by six 75-50 (kg) gas cylinders being unloaded from a mini truck at a gas station.

According to her, the fire spread to the opposite side of the street, destroying a total of 18 shops and their contents along with the mini truck.

The statement read, “The cause of the emergency is attributed to the off-loading of six numbers of 75-50(kg) gas cylinders sizes from a stationed mini truck to a gas shop that accidentally resulted in explosion from one of the compromised head cap of a cylinder accompanied by fire.

“The ensuing fire triggered to the other side of the street with the aid of one of the gas cylinders that travelled over, affecting 18 shops in all and contents therein with the mini truck.”





