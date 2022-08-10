Why I Don’t Like Shameless Campaigns Against Tinubu’s Health – Chimaroke Nnamani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chimaroke Nnamani, former governor of Enugu state, has stated that he opposes the “shameless campaigns and parodies” targeted at the health of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that as a health worker, he frowns on the “extreme and unprofessional” forms of attacks that have been targeted toward the former Lagos state governor over his health.

“I vigorously oppose, protest, and detest the shameless campaigns and parodies targeting Tinubu’s health,” he wrote.

“As a health worker, I am amazed by the ignorance, foolishness, wickedness, and callousness of these idiotic operators. I believe they are unwarranted, extremely unprofessional, and have no place in our polity.

“As the GenZ grow and Nigeria merges with the new world, they will cry at the foibles of their progenitors. Get it, folks, life is turned by turn. Since we all desire a better Nigeria, our politics should be grounded in facts and reliable evidence. This is the only way we can advance this nation.

Nnamani also cited Tinubu’s works in the criminal justice sector, education, and health, adding that he left a “lasting legacy of hard work in Lagos infrastructure”.

He also applauded the former governor for seeing beyond ethnicity, adding that he provided jobs for non-indigenes of Lagos and intervened in situations of Enugu spouses who had issues as teachers in the state.

“He provided jobs to many spouses of non-Lagosians working and residing in Lagos. I had cause to engage with him on jobs for Enugu spouses,” he wrote.

“In the Education sector, he introduced tutor general and raised the bar for earning by teachers. Tinubu also directly intervened in Enugu spouses who had issues as teachers.”