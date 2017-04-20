Imo Police Arrests Man for Selling 6-year-old Girl for N200k

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo state police command has arrested one Nwaozuzu for allegedly stealing a six-year-old girl and sold her for N200, 000. (Two hundred thousand naira)

Our Correspondent learnt that the victim, Chinecherem Anoruo, had been declared missing by the parents, who reported the case to the police.

But in the course of investigation, it was discovered that Nwaozuzu allegedly stole the child and sold her to one Comfort Umunnakwe.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Ezike, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen said the command equally recovered N83,000 from the suspect.

He hinted that the six-year-old had been reunited with her parents.

According to the Imo police boss,”We received a report of a missing six-year-old child, Chinecherem Anoruo, during investigation, Nwaozuzu was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.

“The suspect made useful statements to the police, he stated that he stole the child and sold her to one Comfort Umunnakwe for N200,000.

“Comfort was arrested and the stolen child recovered, the sum of N83,000, being part of the proceeds of the sale of the child, was also recovered from Nwaozuzu.” the Commissioner said.

He said aside the suspect, the command also arrested 10 others for alleged kidnapping, 12 for armed robbery, two for cult activities, three for impersonation and five for theft.

Ezike revealed that five kidnapped victims were rescued by his men, who also recovered four vehicles, three tricycles, three AK-47 rifles, two American pistols, two locally-made pistols and among other arms and ammunition.

