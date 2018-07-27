W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Incredible: Anambra Man Murders Mother Over Land Dispute

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, July 27th, 2018

From   Ignatius  Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police command has confirmed the alleged  killing of a woman identified as Mrs. Bene Ikegwuonwu by his 40 year old son, Chinedu Ikegwuonwu on Wednesday at Okpunoeze village, Uraugu community in Nnewi, South- East Nigeria over piece of land.

Mr. Haruna Mohammed, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident in Awka, the Anambra state capital, said  investigation has commenced into the matter.

The ugly incident it was  learnt, happened around 8 a.m. after a misunderstanding  between the mother and son over a piece of land belonging to the suspect’s younger brother.

A family Source who craved anonymity while speaking with newsmen on the incident, said the deceased was preparing food in the kitchen  when her son allegedly attacked her from behind and slit her throat with a cutlass, and immediately disappeared from the house. .

The deceased was a mother of seven children, including the alleged murderer, who had been having  a running battle with her over his plan to grab his younger brother’s land.

 

