Sack: Governor Diri Vows to Appeal Tribunal’s Ruling

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The sacked Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has vowed to appeal the ruling on Monday, of the State’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Governor Diri’s acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah in a statement shortly after the ruling by three-man panel said he has ‘’implicit’’ confidence in the judiciary that he would triumph in the end.

“We trust in the judiciary and we are appealing the judgement. With God on our side, we will get justice.

“This is a court of first instance, and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right of appeal even up to the Supreme Court’’ Diri said.

Meanwhile, Diri has urged members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and his supporters not to panic and continue to be calm and law-abiding.

In nullifying the election, the State’s Election Tribunal held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrongly excluded the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party governorship candidate in the November 16, 2009 election.