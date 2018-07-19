W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Injured Oxlade-Chamberlain to Miss Next Football Season

Posted by Latest News, Sports Thursday, July 19th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barring last minutes change, Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to miss the majority of the 2018-19 season.

The Reds Manager Jurgen Klopp gave the hint Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has not played since he sustained injury on his knee during the Champions League semi-final with Roma in April.

“It feels like now is an appropriate time to tell people that for Ox, this season will be about focusing on recovery and rehab.

“We have known this from pretty much the day after he got the injury’’ Klopp said.

 

