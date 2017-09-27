IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Allegedly Missing as Lawyers Sue Army Chief

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Counsels to the wanted self-acclaimed Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra Nnmadi Kanu have declared him missing and ordered the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to produce him.

Against this background, the Lawyers led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor Wednesday filed a suit before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, praying it to order the COAS to produce Kanu in court.

The suit stated that Kanu was last seen after soldiers, on September 14, invaded the IPOB leader’s house in Afara-ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia the Abia State capital, “on a murderous raid, where life and mortar bullets were fired on unarmed and defenseless populace, leaving 28 persons dead and abducting many”.

According to report, Kanu Lawyers’ notice of the suit sent via SMS read: “We just filed an application for prerogative order of habeas corpus commanding the Chief of Army Staff to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court”.

The Lawyer also claimed that the COAS has been copied with a draft of the suit.

It would be recalled that the soldiers about three weeks ago declared IPOB as a militant-terrorists organization.

The security agencies have also since declared the self-imposed Leader wanted following rash of bloody clashes between the IPOB fighters and soldiers.

The South East Governor’s Forum also in one of its critical meetings last week proscribed the body.

Please follow and like us: