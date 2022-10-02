2023: Ex-Defence Spokesman, Gen. Enenche, Endorses Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A retired senior military officer, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, has endorsed the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Enenche, who is the pioneer Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, DMO, made this endorsement of the Obi-Datti ticket in a 3-minute video.

According to the retired military officer, Nigerians have relied heavily on political parties for the choice of presidential candidates for about two decades now, and it has not yielded any positive result.

“Therefore, it is expedient to try another model in line with the current mood of the country. And this should be in the form of mass concurrence on the kind of President Nigerians need,” he said.

He stated that it will be an act of ‘un-patriotism’ if after several years of privileged studies on leadership and strategies he keeps quiet without speaking on political activities going on towards the election of leaders in 2023.

His words: “In this regard, factors to consider should be integrity, competence, sound economic knowledge, zero corruption records and above all, good health to cope with the pressure of the office of the president.

“These convictions should also apply to other elective positions at national and state levels. They should also, be devoid of ethnic and religious connotations. Let’s vote in credible leaders and Nigeria will work.”